Live flare found washed-up near Eastbourne

A spokesperson from Birling Gap Coastguard said, “A safety-conscious member of the public did the right thing by reporting this suspected ordnance to HM Coastguard on Monday, September 20. It was confirmed to be a washed-up phosphorus flare.”

The spokesperson said the flare was live and dangerous – showing the importance of not handling unknown items near the coast.

Birling Gap Coastguard said their rescue team was sent to help the Newhaven crew and the British Army with the safe disposal of the flare.

The flare that was found in the Belle Tout area near Eastbourne. Picture from Birling Gap Coastguard SUS-210922-121416001

The spokesperson added, “If you find an unknown object at the coast or in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”