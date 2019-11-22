Little Chelsea Little Christmas to spread festive joy in Eastbourne

Christmas cheer will be coming to the streets of Little Chelsea next month for its popular annual festive event.

Little Chelesa’s Little Christmas returns for its tenth year on Friday, December 6.

Little Christmas In Little Chelsea 2017 and the Neon Noel switch-on ceremony. SUS-170212-094450001

Traders from both Grove Road and South Street will come together to put on the event from 4pm until late.

Event organisers are promising to get everyone in the festive spirit and there will be festive food and drink, late night shopping, a festive market, music and entertainment.

Santa will be waiting in his grotto and there will be a funfair providing entertainment for the younger members of the family.

There will also be three stages featuring live music and entertainment to suit all ages.

Little Chelsea boasts a number of thriving businesses and this Christmas event aims to get the people of Eastbourne supporting those independent business.

Michelle Spirou, one of the Little Christmas organisers, said, “Come down and show your support for the local businesses of Grove Road and South Street this Christmas.”

As well as suporting local businesses, the event also raises money for charity each year.

Michelle added, “This year Little Christmas is supported and funded by Your Eastbourne Bid, and will be raising money for local charity, People Matter, which provides advice and support for job seekers in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.”

People Matter will use the funds to continue to provide advice and guidance to jobseekers to equip and support them for employment.

To find out more about the Little Christmas event email littlechristmas@hotmail.com.