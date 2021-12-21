Life-saving equipment stolen from property near Eastbourne

A piece of life-saving equipment has been stolen from a property near Eastbourne.

Police said on Wednesday, December 15 they received a report that a defibrillator had been stolen from a property in Hankham Hall Road, Pevensey.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 745 of 15/11.”

Simon Buller, from Hankham Hall Cottage, said, “About four years ago I bought a defibrillator for the use of my tenants in the craft units on my farm, and for the residents of Hankham.

“I went to check the battery this week to find that someone had stolen the defibrillator. Strangely, they left behind the battery and charger, making it useless to them.

“It saddens me to think that someone has spoiled the chance to save someone’s life.”