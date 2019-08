Free summer holiday scooter and skateboard workshop will take place this summer.

The will be held at Hampden Park on August 5,12,19 and 24, in Old Town on August 6,13 and 20 and in Shinewater on August 7,14 and 21.

The workshops are a YMCA and East Sussex County Council initiative and can be booked by clicking here.

Fore more information email ymcayouthengagement@ymcadlg.org or call Gary Crowhurst on 07852992838.