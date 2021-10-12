Last chance to enter Eastbourne Swimathlon

The event – organised by Eastbourne’s First Responders – takes place on November 13 at 6pm in the Sovereign Centre Pool.

Each swimmer completes 20 minutes of lengths and money is raised through sponsorships for each length completed – 70 per cent goes to your chosen charity and 30 per cent goes to the First Responders.

Trophies will be up for grabs for those who raise the most money and the individual with the best personal achievement.

First Responders and fundraising friends of First Responders. SUS-211110-170823001

You can enter as an individual or as part of a team.

If you want to enter, call Mary Walton on 07732967243 or email [email protected]