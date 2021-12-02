Langney Community library says thank you after last weekend’s Christmas Fair

The fair raised more than £800 which will go towards running the library and community hub.

The independent library is run entirely by volunteers and is completely dependent on support received during events like the Fair.

Chair of the Trustees, Alan Shuttleworth said, “I would like to say a big thank you to all those who supported our Christmas Fair on Saturday.

“The fair raised over £800 towards the overheads of running the library and our community hub. The independent library is run entirely by volunteers.

“We had great support from the Shopping Centre and the other traders and from our many library members and the wider community.

“We are always on the look out for more volunteer librarians. We have a wonderful team of volunteers and we are extending our community offer with the new community hub in our basement area.”

As well as the library, which has around 1,800 members, there are sessions run by different community organisations including People Matter with employment support and Citizens Advice Bureau.