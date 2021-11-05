Landmarks, clouds and rainbows - Eastbourne through the lenses of our readers

And of course there are the iconic local landmarks, such as the pier.
If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the photograph and the sort of camera or phone you used.
1.
All the colours of the rainbow at Beachy Head. Taken by Kelvin Lunscombe with a Sony Xperia. SUS-210511-114008001
2.
Sunrise at Cuckmere Haven, taken on an iPhone 11 Pro Max by Melanie Wells. "We are blessed to live in such a spectacularly beautiful place," she said. SUS-210511-114635001
3.
Wave Walker at Newhaven Harbour, taken by Alison Cushing. SUS-210511-114853001
4.
Birling Gap on a blowy Sunday afternoon, taken by Bob Newton with a Samsung S8. "What a wonderful place to visit! Lifts your spirits!" he said. SUS-210511-115016001