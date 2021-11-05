Sunrise on a mild autumn morning at Eastbourne Pier. This photograph was taken on a Canon 5d mark iii by Barry Davis. SUS-210511-114306001

Landmarks, clouds and rainbows - Eastbourne through the lenses of our readers

Chasing clouds and rainbows are some of the highlights of this latest crop of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:32 pm

And of course there are the iconic local landmarks, such as the pier.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the photograph and the sort of camera or phone you used.

All the colours of the rainbow at Beachy Head. Taken by Kelvin Lunscombe with a Sony Xperia. SUS-210511-114008001

Sunrise at Cuckmere Haven, taken on an iPhone 11 Pro Max by Melanie Wells. "We are blessed to live in such a spectacularly beautiful place," she said. SUS-210511-114635001

Wave Walker at Newhaven Harbour, taken by Alison Cushing. SUS-210511-114853001

Birling Gap on a blowy Sunday afternoon, taken by Bob Newton with a Samsung S8. "What a wonderful place to visit! Lifts your spirits!" he said. SUS-210511-115016001

