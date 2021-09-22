‘Landmark’ pub near Eastbourne goes up for sale for £750,000

A former pub near Eastbourne has been put on the market with a guide price of £750,000.

The Giant’s Rest in The Street, Wilmington, has been listed with Rager and Roberts.

Six bedrooms along with two bathrooms and three receptions make up the ‘Edwardian style’ property.

On the listing a Rager and Roberts spokesperson said, “The Giants Rest Public House with its generous accommodation on its upper floors has been a well-known local landmark for many years.

“This detached Edwardian style property offers extensive ground floor accommodation with six or seven bedrooms on the two upper floors, some of which command far-reaching views.

“The property offers great potential for restoration as an exciting business project or, subject to any consents required, for conversion to an attractive style dwelling. The property is available for early possession.”

In May, the family that ran the pub confirmed they would not be reopening.

On social media they said, “It has been a very difficult decision to instruct liquidators, after a most turbulent year, and sadly we feel we will not be the only ones taken down by the pandemic.

“We would like to thank each of our supporters, neighbours and regulars for their custom and moral support from the bottom of our hearts. Our team, past and present helped shape The GR into a fabulous venue to visit and work in.