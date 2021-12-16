KFC to return to Eastbourne town centre

KFC is set to reopen in Eastbourne town centre, more than two years after it closed.

The fast food chain, which used to be on Langney Road, will open in the new year in Terminus Road, opposite The Beacon.

A KFC spokesperson said, “Yes, the rumours are true – we’re bringing a new KFC to Eastbourne.

KFC's former site in Langney Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180222-091219008

“We’re busy getting our chicks in a row for early next year. Watch this space!”