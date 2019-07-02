St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085659001

Kapow! Superheroes young and old take part in fun run in support of Eastbourne hospice

Superheroes young and old took part in St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne, on June 23.

More than 350 walkers and runners took part in the 5K fun run in three waves across the day - including a race for the hospice’s corporate supporters, which was a new addition to this year’s event.

St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085500001
St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085500001
ST WILFRIDS EASTBOURNE 2019
Buy a Photo
St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085512001
St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085512001
ST WILFRIDS EASTBOURNE 2019
Buy a Photo
St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085523001
St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085523001
ST WILFRIDS EASTBOURNE 2019
Buy a Photo
St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085534001
St Wilfrid's Hospice held its second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. SUS-190207-085534001
ST WILFRIDS EASTBOURNE 2019
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4