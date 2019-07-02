Kapow! Superheroes young and old take part in fun run in support of Eastbourne hospice

Superheroes young and old took part in St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s second Kapow! fundraising event in Hampden Park, Eastbourne, on June 23.

More than 350 walkers and runners took part in the 5K fun run in three waves across the day - including a race for the hospice’s corporate supporters, which was a new addition to this year’s event.

