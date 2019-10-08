Reality television royalty Joey Essex is coming to Eastbourne.

The TOWIE star will be at Embassy nightclub on Saturday, November 9.

The club in Pevensey Road is hosting Essex as part of its Cirque night, which starts at 10pm and goes until 4am.

Best known for asking profound questions like “How many sides does a square have?”, “Did Richard and Judy create the world?” and not being able to read a clock or blow his nose, the Essex boy rose to fame with his appearance in The Only Way is Essex.

The 29-year-old came fourth in the popular jungle TV series I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and has also featured in Educating Joey Essex, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Masterchef, and Splash!

He won celebrity skiing competition television show The Jump in 2015.