Jo Konta from Eastbourne to compete on the Great Celebrity Bake Off

Eastbourne tennis star Johanna Konta is starring in the Great Celebrity Bake Off this year.

The British number one will put her competitive streak to the test in the popular baking show, which is raising money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Announcing the news, Konta wrote on social media, “I knew my day would come, it was always tent to be...

“Catch me on British Bake Off this year for [Stand Up to Cancer UK]! So excited for this one!”

Joining the tennis powerhouse in the celebrity lineup is documentary-maker Louis Theroux, singer James Blunt, Queer Eye star Tan France, and Love Island’s Ovie.

It is not clear yet if Konta’s backhand skills will give her an edge with a whisk, but the series airs later this year where we can all find out.