Jack Wills in Eastbourne saved as chain bought for £12.75m by Sports Direct

Jack Wills has been bought out by the retail mogul who owns Sports Direct for £12.75m.

The chain, which has a store in Eastbourne, has been saved by Mike Ashley after it went into administration on Monday (August 5).

Sports Direct has taken on the 1,700 staff at the fashion brand’s 100 stores across the UK – including those in the Beacon shopping centre.

The company said it will look to work with the landlords to reduce the rents to “keep as many stores trading as possible”.

Jack Wills reported an operating loss of £14.2m for the year to January 28 2018.

This comes after Sports Direct bought House of Fraser out of administration in 2018 but recently described it as “terminal” in its financial results.

Jack Wills was one of the first stores which opened in The Beacon extension back in December 2018.