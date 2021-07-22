‘It is just a bit heart-breaking,’ Eastbourne parents appeal for son’s memorial plaque to be reinstalled

Sue and Rob Hylands’ son, Jason, 15, died after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike along Terminus Road in 2004.

Following Jason’s death a plaque was installed on the corner of the former Gildredge pub, near where the accident happened.

The plaque remained on the site until the pub’s demolition with the area adopting the name ‘Jason’s Corner’.

Jason Hylands. SUS-210721-153334001

Unfortunately, since the plaque had to be removed due to the extension of the The Beacon, it has not been returned to its former site.

Mrs Hylands said, “It was always known as Jason’s Corner.

“There were many options put on the table.

“We said we would like it to be as near to the corner as what it was.”

Jason Hyland's memorial plaque in Eastbourne.

Mrs Hylands said The Beacon offered her and her husband the opportunity to place the plaque in Ashford Road.

The mother said, “It would be further down the building which would be towards the access ramp.

“It is not an appropriate place for it to be.”

Mrs Hylands emphasised the significance her son’s plaque has in the community.

She said, “It is very important and not just to us as a family but others.

“It was visited quite often for the placement of flowers, not only by us but on a monthly basis at the time and on anniversaries and birthdays but by his friends as well.”

Mrs Hylands said she is keen to get her son’s plaque back on the wall outside of what is now Costa Coffee at The Beacon.

She said, “It is just a bit heart-breaking really for us as a family.

“It is frustrating and another point is it’s a bit heart-wrenching.”

A spokesperson for The Beacon Centre said, “It is not possible to put the plaque at the base of the Costa Coffee window, and our suggested site further along Ashford Road was rejected by Mrs Hylands.