It is Eastbourne’s oldest building but most people don’t know it exists: Take a look around Langney Priory as it opens its doors for a spring fair

Langney Priory, thought to be Eastbourne’s oldest building, is opening its doors to the public for a spring fair this weekend.

Langney Priory was built before 1121 and can be found in Etchingham Road.

It is a Grade II* listed building but is one of Eastbourne’s best-kept secrets, with many residents in the town unaware of its existence.

Now, the community will have a chance to take a sneak peak and enjoy some attractions as part of the spring fair on April 27.

This free to enter event promises medieval weaponry displays, tours by Sussex Dark Side, market/craft stalls, creative workshops, an Easter egg hunt, storytelling, pony rides, forest school and their very own Great British Bake Off for budding bakers.

Refreshments include a fully licenced bar, pizza van and ice cream van and live entertainment from Chalk Horse Music, Pentacle drummers and the Pevensey Ukulele Group (PUGS).

This will be the first major event held at the Priory since being taken over by the Eco Chateau project.

It will give people an opportunity to look around the Grade II listed building and hear about the future plans.

Everyone is welcome at this family fun day and all profits go to the restoration of Langney Priory. More details at www.historiclangneypriory.com.

Langney Priory could be transformed into a B&B and training hotel which could host yoga classes, conferences, and small festivals.

It is intended the building is restored to its former glory and used to help train hard to reach groups like the long term unemployed, ex-offenders and people suffering from mental health problems.

A planning document submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council on behalf of owners of Historic Langney Priory Ltd said, “Historic Langney Priory Ltd in partnership an Eco Chateau project are planning to sympathetically transform the building and grounds into a high-end training hotel/B&B offering transnational work placements, conferencing, small festivals and a wide range of historic, rural and ecological training experiences.”