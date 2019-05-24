Is your pet the best biscuit catcher? New dog show is coming to Pevensey

A dog show in Pevensey will be handing out prizes for the best biscuit catcher and the waggiest tail on June 9.

The event is Pevensey Parish Council’s first dog show and it will be held in the Wallsend Recreation Ground in Pevensey from 11am.

The show judges will also be looking for a classy veteran, prettiest girl, best junior handler, most handsome boy and best puppy. There will be a hotly contested award for the best in show from the category winners.

Community Stuff and Sweet Circus will be at the event providing play activities for the children. There will also be stalls, refreshments and pony rides.

Peter Lawton, chariman of Pevensey Parish Council, said it would be a fun day out but added, “We are launching a number of initiatives to inform local people and visitors about the importance of responsible dog ownership and the need to take responsibility for their dog.”