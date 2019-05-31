Involved with a good cause or charity in Eastbourne? Need a cash boost? This could help

Good causes in Eastbourne have the chance to apply to the Co-op for funding.

The Co-op, which has supported 87 Eastbourne causes over the past two years, is targeting its funding more specifically as the next Local Community Fund application period opens.

During the last two years, the Co-op has been talking to its members and people across the UK to find out what matters most to them, and what could be improved in their local community.

As a result of these discussions, Co-op is looking to support organisations that make a difference in their local communities by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing.

Groups looking to deliver projects in these areas are being urged to apply to be a beneficiary of the scheme which paid out an average of almost £5,000 to 4,000 causes across the UK last year.

Co-op members, who receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products, have a say in how the money is allocated.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said, “The Community Wellbeing Index, along with the views of more than 10,000 Co-op members, has led us to focus on three key areas that make the greatest difference to communities.”

Visit www.coop.co.uk/causes to find out more and apply. Applications close on June 16.