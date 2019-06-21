Independent film crew shoot scenes in Eastbourne town centre

An independent film company have been busy shooting scenes in Eastbourne town centre for their latest feature film.

CASA Films, an Eastbourne-based company, chose the St Johns Ambulance Headquarters in Bourne Street as the setting for a scene in which a man, who is distracted by his mobile phone, gets run over.

On the set

Eastbourne removals company JWD kindly stepped in at the last moment to help provide a van for the scene, after the crew struggled to find the right kind of vehicle.

Antony Meadley, owner of CASA films, said it was ‘proof again’ that local companies were always happy to support independent film.

The new film will be called Typo and tells the story of a woman experiencing domestic violence.

Many of the scenes have been shot in the town – including at a flat in Seaside Road and at Leaf Hall.

Mr Meadley said he hoped the film would premiere at the Marbella Film Festival in October, and is also planning to have a viewing in Eastbourne either before or after the festival.

He said it was Eastbourne’s creative community of filmmakers and directors that made it such a great place to be working in the industry.

