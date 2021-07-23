Inclusive Eastbourne sports organisation receives donation

Defiant Sports was presented with a cheque of £500 from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF) to help pay for equipment.

The organisation helps to facilitate activities for those who would normally find participation in sports challenging, this can be through anxiety or down to access being unavailable in other centres.

Along with this Defiant Sports offers coaching in a variety of activities to the blind and those in wheelchairs, both in their centre and in the local area.

PCSO Agnew handing over the donation to Defiant Sports. Picture from Sussex Police. SUS-210723-104019001

The group also hosts youth clubs and a community hub – mainly for those with a disability but is open for all.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “They are holding a Festival of Accessible Sport in Princes Park, Eastbourne on the August 28 and will be open to all but will be focused on educating the community on what accessible sports there are available in and around Eastbourne for all people who are challenged when it comes to mainstream sports.

“The £500 will be used to buy sports equipment for the festival that can then be used in the Defiant Sports hub.

“Equipment for disabled sports it considerably more expensive than mainstream sports, an example of this is a standard football costs about £5 and in comparison a sensory football costing £50.”