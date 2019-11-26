In pictures: Rare steam train comes to Eastbourne

A rare steam train stopped at Eastbourne Railway station earlier today (Tuesday) after travelling down from London and some readers sent in their pictures.

The Black 5 steam locomotive No. 45407 left London Victoria Station at 10.50am and stopped in Eastbourne at 12.57pm, for 90 minutes, to be serviced. The train, filled with passengers on a day out, then left for Hastings at around 2.35pm and will make its way back up to London for 5.20pm through Tunbridge Wells. According to Wikipedia, the train is known as ‘The Lancashire Fusilier’ and was built at Armstrong Whitworth in 1937. It is owned by railway engineering company Riley and Son and is one of 18 surviving Black 5 locomotives, according to Wikipedia.

