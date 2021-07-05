Ice skater and TV star to open Hailsham family fun day

Jayne Torvill OBE, who features on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, will open Hailsham Lions’ family fun day at 11am on July 18 and will meet visitors and sign autographs.

President Kathy Butler said, “I’m sure many people don’t realise that Jayne Torvill is also an honorary member of the Lions and when time permits, she does quite a lot to support the clubs across the south.”

Hailsham Lions will be holding its family fun day at the recreation ground in Western Road to celebrate the club’s 50th birthday – albeit a year late.

Jayne Torvill. SUS-210507-111729001

The club said this will be its final fun day so they hope to make it an event to remember.

The president said, “After a successful run of several years, this will be our last event of this scale and our sincere thanks go to Hailsham Town Council and Simon Marden for sponsoring it.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops this year to ensure we go out on a high.”

The fun day is aimed at the whole family with a vast selection of stalls and activities.

There will be a BBQ, vegan food and refreshments while entertainment will be provided by The Ukeholics and Hailsham FM.