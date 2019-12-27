‘I cried!’ Proposal at Eastbourne Bandstand on Christmas Day

A brave young man proposed to his girlfriend in front of 4,000 people at Eastbourne Bandstand on Christmas Day.

Robert Puttick went down on one knee during the annual festive concert on the morning of December 25 – and Rebecca Gander said yes.

Rebecca told the Herald she wasn’t expecting it at all, “It was surprising, quite emotional really!”

The 22-year-old dairy farmer said the conductor paused the concert and asked if there were any spare brass players – specifically cornet players – in the audience.

Rebecca, who plays the cornet and is a member of Wealden Brass Band, said, “They all looked at me. They were like ‘we need help with this song’ and called me up.

“They asked who I was with today. They called my other half up on stage and gave him the mic.”

Rebecca, who has been with 21-year-old Robert, a farm contractor, for four years said, “He said ‘I have wanted to ask this question for a while’.

“Then he got down on one knee and proposed. I cried.”

The whole crowd cheered for the happy couple, who are from Hailsham and Chiddingly.

Rebecca says they are planning an engagement party but are holding off the big day for a few years – and there will may be a farm theme.

Eastbourne Silver Band, which puts on the event each year, shared the good news on Facebook.

The post said, “Meet Robert, a true gentleman. This morning he proposed to Rebecca and, in the time-honoured way, he went on one knee on the bandstand, in front of over 4,000 people, and asked for her hand in marriage.

“Such a beautiful gesture and we wish them both a happy future.”

People were quick to congratulate the happy couple, with many sharing good wishes on social media.