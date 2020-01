Lottbridge Drove in Eastbourne has been closed by the emergency services this morning (Wednesday).

The busy road is closed southbound from the Tesco roundabout to Cross Levels Way due to a reported diesel spillage.

Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-200801-111402001

One Twitter user said there was “traffic chaos” in the area due to the incident.

There is also a northbound lane closure between Birch Road and Tesco roundabout.

While Birch Road is closed between Hawthorn Road and Lottbridge Drove, according to East Sussex Highways.

Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-200801-111332001