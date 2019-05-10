Huge £25,000 grant from BBC Children in Need will provide Eastbourne after school clubs for youngsters on autistic spectrum

BBC Children in Need has awarded a new grant of £25,458 to a local project working with children and young people in Eastbourne.

The grant has been allocated through the charity’s Small Grants Programme.

The new funding will enable the project to provide services to young people in the area and means that the charity now has £151,869 invested locally.

This is the second funding allocation of the year, with additional funding to be allocated to projects across the UK throughout 2019.

Community Stuff will use a three-year grant of £25,458 to provide after school clubs in the local area for children and young people on the autistic spectrum to play with others. Funding will provide games, cookery and craft sessions for children and young people while helping to improve life skills, increase independence and develop friendships within the after school clubs.

Clare Hackney, director at Community Stuff, said, “We are so thrilled to receive funding from BBC Children in Need; we can’t wait to put the funds to work and provide children and young people in our local community with the opportunity to make new friends, get involved in a wide range of great activities, and have a lot of fun and laughter each week after school.”

Clare Cannock, regional head of south at BBC Children in Need, said, “We are so pleased projects like these are able to benefit from our small grants programme and make a difference in the local community.

“The generosity of the British public allows us to make these grants possible and make a positive impact to the lives of children and young people.”

BBC Children in Need’s chief executive, Simon Antrobus, added, “Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives.

“Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible.”