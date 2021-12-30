Hotel ranked best place to stay in Eastbourne

Owners of Ravilious Chris and Caroline Harwood. SUS-211230-163030001

According to Tripadvisor, Ravilious in Blackwater Road is the best hotel in Eastbourne (as of Thursday, December 30).

The hotel has a 5/5 rating from 816 reviews with 725 ‘excellent’ comments.

The boutique townhouse hotel won the Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice for 2021 and was placed in the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide by Tripadvisor in October 2020.

Chris during breakfast service. Photo from Ravilious. SUS-211230-163040001

The Victorian house has been transformed to offer eight bedrooms to guests overlooking Devonshire Park and sits in the middle of the town’s cultural quarter.

Owners Chris and Caroline Harwood said, “We have worked hard since we took over the hotel in January 2019 to create an environment where guests can enjoy a ‘home from home’ experience together with luxury and a feeling of being pampered.

“It has, of course, been a difficult period for hospitality businesses and we are hugely grateful to all our guests for their continued support and for taking the time to leave a review after their stay with us.

“We feel that the success of our business is having a great team and the personal service of a family run hotel.”