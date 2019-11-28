Hotel next to fire-damaged building closed for some time

The hotel adjoining the fire-damaged Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne will be closed for some time.

A spokesperson for The Burlington Hotel said, “Guests who were due to stay at the Burlington have all been offered alternative accommodation either nearby or elsewhere around the UK, and all staff have been retained and paid in full.”

This comes after the seafront fire on November 22, which rendered the Grade II listed Claremont Hotel out of use.

READ THIS: {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/people/eastbourne-hotel-fire-latest-seafront-building-collapse-1-9156781|Eastbourne hotel fire latest: Seafront building collapse