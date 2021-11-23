Hotel in Eastbourne under new ownership after ‘sudden and unexpected’ sale

The Bella Vista Hotel, a guesthouse located in Redoubt Road, had been owned by Graham Pegley and Sharon Pegley for more than 15 years until it was sold in August.

Graham said, “After 16 happy years of running our guesthouse, it is with great joy and excitement we wish to inform you that we have now turned the ‘no vacancies’ sign round for the last time at the Bella Vista and have sold our beautiful Victorian building.

“There is definitely a sense of sadness as the building will no longer function as a guesthouse, bringing to end a long and interesting history.

"We want to thank everyone for their support, love and help and of course, their visits to us over the last 16 years." The Bella Vista Hotel has been sold to property developers and will no longer serve as a guesthouse. SUS-211123-123931001

“We had first thought of selling in 2019, both feeling it was time for something new after 16 years of running the business, but we felt forced to scrap the idea after the lockdown restrictions meant people were unable to stay in hotels.

“Earlier this year, when restrictions were lifted, we thought it would be good time to put it on the market with all the talk of there being a boom in ‘staycationing’.

“The sale came about quite suddenly and unexpectedly though, taking just 78 days from start to finish. In the end, we could have sold it in 2019 as it was quickly snapped up by a property developer who has said they will apply for a change of use from the council.

“It was indeed an emotional rollercoaster, fraught with issues, uncertainty and frustration, but we eventually saw it through and managed to complete the sale in August.