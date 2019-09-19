Holocaust survivor from Eastbourne is looking for love on television dating show

Holocaust survivor Dorit Oliver Wolff will appear on Channel 4’s First Dates Hotel tonight (September 19).

The 83-year-old Eastbourne resident is looking for love at the First Dates Hotel in Naples, Italy.

Dorit lived through the Holocaust and went on to became a jazz singer.

She was a five-year-old Jewish girl living in Hungary when Nazism started to spread across Europe. Today she is a pensioner living in Eastbourne, but still remembers the trauma of trying to escape from the Nazis and avoid being sent to a concentration camp.

She speaks very openly about her life and her experience during her date with John.