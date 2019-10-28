Hip-Hop artists set for Eastbourne appearance

Two special guests are set to make an appearance at an Eastbourne nightclub for a Halloween-themed party.

Embassy nightclub announced on their Facebook page grime duo Young T and Bugsey will be performing live on November 2.

An Embassy spokesperson said, “Embassy will be transformed into an IT themed Halloween house of horror. We have a whole host of live entertainment, performers, jump scares and production - A night not to be missed.”

The Strike Me A Pose rappers, originally from Nottingham, gained a record deal after their involvement in a youth and music project set up by Prince Harry.