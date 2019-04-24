High Street chain to open in Langney Shopping Centre

A High Street coffee shop chain is to open in Langney Shopping Centre.

Costa Coffee is the latest food and beverage retailer to sign up to the centre’s new £6.5 million extension.

It has apparently been voted the country’s top coffee shop for nine years running and will be opening its doors later this year at the Kingfisher Drive site.

Langney Shopping Centre manager Neil Avis welcomed the news and said, “Costa Coffee will be one of 13 new traders set to join us when the extension opens in the summer. It will complement our existing food and drink offer and I look forward to welcoming the team.”

Costa Coffee was founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971. It is the fastest growing coffee shop business in the UK and has more than 3,000 venues around the world.

A Costa spokesperson said, “Costa Coffee, the nation’s favourite coffee shop brand, is pleased to confirm our new store in Langney Shopping Centre will be opening this summer and will be bringing new jobs to the local area.

“We are looking forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events, providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising. We will be announcing the official opening date soon.”

It has already been announced that Snap Fitness gym group and leading discount retailer Home Bargains have signed up to the shopping centre’s extension.