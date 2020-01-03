Hidden disabilities scheme introduced at Eastbourne’s DGH

A new scheme which helps identify hospital patients with hidden disabilities has been introduced at the DGH and across East Sussex.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard Scheme has been embraced by East Sussex Healthcare Trust which aims to help hospital staff identify patients who may need extra assistance.

Yasmin Butler wearing the sunflower lanyard

The trust said the lanyards are bright green and decorated with a yellow sunflower design.

Kim Novis equality lead said, “Not all disabilities are visible. It’s not always easy for those with hidden disabilities to ask for help or for people to recognise that a person may need a little assistance.

“By joining the scheme we hope to offer reassurance to those needing additional assistance when visiting our hospitals.”

Some of the hidden disabilities the trust mentioned included autism, dementia, visual or hearing impairment and anxiety.

The trust said staff will not know what disability the patient has but will ask if they need any assistance during their visit.

According to the trust, the scheme is supported by many leading charities including RNIB, Alzheimer’s Society, The National Autistic Society and Action on Hearing Loss.

The scheme has been successfully introduced to several major UK airports, supermarkets, railway stations and sports venues, the trust said.

Read this: Spate of burglaries in Eastbourne over festive period

Read this: Eighty arrests made by Sussex Police on New Year’s