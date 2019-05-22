Herstmonceux village pub goes on the market

The Horseshoe Inn at Herstmonceux has been put up for sale with a £1.5 million price tag.

Savills is marketing the venue in Hill Road and describes it as a traditional public house hotel with “development potential”.

Photo be Peter Cripps. The Horseshoe Inn at Herstmonceux SUS-190522-115950001

The premises are set in 1.4 acres and include 20 letting bedrooms and a four bed manager’s flat.

The Mock Tudor venue was built in 1953 and although it is not a listed building, it does fall within a conservation area.

A spokesperson at Savills said, “In our opinion the site will be of interest to both operators and developers.

“Accordingly we have produced indicative schemes which involve the re-configuration of the public house as well as the comprehensive redevelopment (subject to planning) of the whole site.”