Here’s what’s happening at the £6.5 million Langney Shopping Centre development

The multi-million pound transformation of Langney Shopping Centre is well underway and heading closer towards completion.

Builders are on track to finish their part of the development next month (September), before they handover to the individual businesses to fit the interiors of each of the 13 new shops.

The £6.5 million extension to the current shopping centre is due to open later in the year and will include discount retailer Home Bargains, Costa Coffee, and Snap Fitness, a 24-hour gym.

The current car park has also been improved as part of the scheme at the Kingfisher Drive site.

The whole car park has been resurfaced, with new bays and road markings painted in.

The extension will add an additional 35,000 sq ft, taking the centre’s total area up to 115,000 sq ft. The Home Bargains store is approximately 19,000 sq ft.

