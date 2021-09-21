From the historic streets of Battle to a pretty little garden in Glynde, you can sip tea and relax in some of the finest places in East Sussex.
Here are some of the best tea rooms to visit in the county according to reviews on Google. All venues have a minimum of 100 reviews on Google.
1.
The Tic Tocory in Pett Road, Pett, has 4.8 out of five stars from 182 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
2.
Badgers Tea House at The Old Village Bakery, North Street, Alfriston has 4.8 out of five stars from 156 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
3.
Church Lane Tea Room in Church Street, Seaford has 4.8 out of five stars from 137 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
4.
The Nutmeg Tree in West Street, Ditchling, has 4.7 out of five stars from 163 reviews on Google. Photo: Google