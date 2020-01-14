Help Eastbourne Samaritans to beat Blue Monday with the charity’s annual Brew Monday fundraiser

Eastbourne and District Samaritans is encouraging people to beat the winter blues by getting together for a warming cuppa on Mondays over the long cold months for Brew Monday.

Brew Monday starts on January 20, the third Monday in January, which so-called Blue Monday because it is thought to be most difficult day of the year.

The charity is turning the blues into brews, by encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a brew with someone who may be feeling lonely and raise vital funds for Samaritans.

Samaritans volunteers will be providing free PG Tips tea bags to commuters passing through train stations across the country including Eastbourne, Lewes and Polegate stations from 4pm to 6pm.

Samaritans will also support PG Tips on their new television campaign, which will see the charity featured across television, radio and social media.

Located at The Haven, 13 Bolton Road, Eastbourne and District Samaritans currently has around 120 volunteers helping to answer some of the millions of calls for help that Samaritans responds to every year from people going through a difficult time. As well as being available on Freecall 116 123 24 hours a day, every day, you can drop-in to The Haven between 10.30am and 10.30pm, 365 days of the year.

A Samaritans volunteer said, “During the cold and grey winter months, connecting with others over a cuppa can help weather the ups and downs of life.

To sign up to a free Brew Monday pack visit www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday.