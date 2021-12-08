Hedgehog home donated to Eastbourne school

David Wilson Homes donated the hedgehog home, water bowl and nutritionally-rich hedgehog food to the school.

The home has been installed in a quiet location on school grounds to provide a safe home for hedgehogs to hibernate in over the winter months.

Children at the school helped to place the hedgehog home on school grounds, and learned all about the importance of protecting urban wildlife.

David Wilson Homes donated the hedgehog home, water bowl and nutritionally-rich hedgehog food to the school. SUS-210812-170155001

The company donated the homes to help combat the loss of habitat and create a safe space for hibernation over the winter months.

Sally Simpson, headteacher at Parkland Primary School, said, “We are proud to play our part in rebuilding essential habitats for hedgehogs, and thank David Wilson Homes for its donation.

“This is a great way to get children involved in nature conservation while building on their knowledge within the curriculum. We are all looking forward to seeing the hedgehogs take residence this winter – and perhaps we may even see some hoglets in the spring!”

Natalie Perry, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Homes, said, “Part of our mission as a sustainable builder is to encourage communities to share their space with nature.