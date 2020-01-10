Heartfelt tributes pour in for ‘wonderful’ Eastbourne Bistrot Pierre manager

Tributes have poured in for the ‘wonderful’ restaurant manager at Eastbourne’s Bistrot Pierre, who died suddenly last week.

Nick Emmott made a ‘huge impact’ at the new Wish Tower eatery, and has been described as a ‘friendly, dedicated’ and ‘consummate professional’ who was well-known in the industry for his passion for food, his staff, and the customers he served.

Nick White, CEO of Bistrot Pierre said, “It is with great sadness we can confirm Nick Emmott has passed away.

“Nick was a wonderful man who was well-liked by staff and customers alike.

“Having worked in the industry for a long time, he was friendly, dedicated and really cared about the food he served, his customers and his team.”

Mr White said, “Nick made a huge impact on Bistrot Pierre and there have been tributes pouring in from across the business – which is a testament to the positive impact he had on the whole team across the country.

“He was well-respected as a consummate professional.

“Nick had started to build something really special in Eastbourne and we will endeavour to build on his legacy. We will all miss him.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this sad time and we will endeavour to support his colleagues and friends at Bistrot Pierre.”

Before working at Eastbourne’s Bistrot Pierre, Nick had already carved out a successful career in the hospitality industry.

He is very well-known in Brighton, where he previously worked as the general manager at English’s of Brighton, a seafood restaurant in the city’s famous Lanes.

The business wrote on social media, “We are very sad to hear our former general manager, Nick Emmott, has passed away suddenly.

“Nick leaves a young family. We wish his family and friends our sincerest condolences.”