‘He was the life and soul of the party’: Heartfelt tributes paid to Eastbourne restaurateur

Family and friends have paid heartfelt tributes to an Eastbourne restaurateur described as being the “life and soul of the party” and the type of person you would “never forget”.

Maurizio ‘Mo’ Manfredi, the exuberant and popular owner of Italian restaurants Mo Mambo in Seaside and Mo Mambo Mania in Terminus Road, died last week, age 50.

Mo Manfredi and Brett McLean

The Manfredi family shared a moving statement with the Herald following his death.

They said, “Maurizio was the life and soul of the party. He brought so much joy to people’s lives, whether personally or professionally.

“Mo was able to light up the room. He was a beautiful father, a son, a brother and a friend. He will be remembered and missed not only in Eastbourne but even in his hometown in Italy.

“Lastly Maurizio was one of a kind, a true character. The type of man that once you have met you never forget.”

And Mr Manfredi was described as “joyous”, “caring” and “genuine” by his friend Brett McLean.

He said, “Mo could be described as The Greatest Showman.

“Owner of Eastbourne’s famous award-winning contemporary Italian restaurant, he was a cheerful joyful and happy restaurateur.

“Mo was dedicated and committed to providing first class hospitality to residents and visitors to Eastbourne. A very joyous man, a true and genuine gentleman and a real friend.

“I knew Maurizio for more than 15 years and during that period we never had a cross word. He was a very kind, caring and sensitive man.

“Life for Maurizio wasn’t always happy but with every challenge he managed to overcome the situation with a smile. Mo will be dearly missed and hospitality in Eastbourne wont be the same without him.”

Mr Manfredi’s family say a funeral date is to be arranged soon.