Hampden Park Tennis Club gets £3,000 windfall

Having provided tennis facilities at the park for many years, the club is now offering coaching and memberships to disadvantaged people.

Councillors approved the application through Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budget scheme.

A further £1,000 was donated by Hampden Park councillors for the installation of a drinking water point at Brassey Avenue as part of Plastic Free Eastbourne’s drive to encourage people to use refillable bottles.

The roof being installed on Hampden Park Tennis Club's new dressing rooms. Picture from Hampden Park Tennis Club SUS-211116-094505001

It is expected the water point will be ready for use in the New Year, according to the council.

Sovereign ward councillors have also given £500 through the Devolved Budget scheme to Chestnut Tree House, a children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions.

The council said the money will help pay for a nurse to make five home visits to a young person in Eastbourne, giving parents time to spend with their other children or allowing them some space for themselves.