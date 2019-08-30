Hampden Park is voted ‘much loved’ in Best Park 2019 competition

Hampden Park has been voted ‘much loved’ in The South East of England in Fields in Trust’s UK’s Best Park 2019 contest.

The UK’s Best Park is organised by green space charity Fields in Trust which, for more than 90 years, have provided legal protection to parks and green spaces ensuring they will always be available for future generations to enjoy.

A record 364 nominations were received for UK’s Best Park 2019, of which 33 were in the South East of England region.

Those nominations were supported by park users, communities, friends of groups, and landowners and an unprecedented total of 36,832 votes were cast for parks and green spaces across the UK.

Alexandra Park in Hastings won the day and six other parks and green spaces in the East of England region have achieved much loved status including Hampden Park.

Having been placed in the top 20 percent of all UK’s Best Park 2019 nominations throughout the UK.

The much loved status recognises the support of local people who use and love Hampden Park.

Fields in Trust is a UK-wide charity that since 1925 has been legally protecting parks and green spaces. It is concerned green spaces and parks could be under threat.

The UK’s Best Park Award recognises the role that parks play in our communities, supporting mental and physical health and bringing people together.