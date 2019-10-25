Halloween trick or treaters asked to spare a thought for ‘anxious’ Eastbourne residents

Police are calling for trick or treaters to ‘spare a thought’ for Eastbourne residents this Halloween.

A Sussex Police spokesperson says Halloween (October 31) has become an increasingly popular celebration over the past few years for children, families and young people especially, but it is important not to have fun at the expense of others.

A spokesperson said one way to deter unwanted trick or treaters is to print and display a ‘no trick or treaters’ poster, which can be picked up from a local police station or contact point, or printed for free online.

Those who are taking part can get a ‘trick or treaters welcome’ poster, which is also available on the police website or at a local contact point or station.

The spokesperson said to remember not everyone enjoys Halloween and to spare a thought for those who may feel anxious with strangers knocking on their door.

They said, “Have fun, stay safe, and only go to homes who are clearly welcoming trick or treaters, if you see someone displaying a no trick or treat poster, please do not call at those homes as people do not wish to be disturbed.”

To download a trick or treat poster, visit www.sussex.police.uk/police-forces/sussex-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/halloween/