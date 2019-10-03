Halisham Twinning Association trip to Gourney-en-Bray in pictures
The members of Halisham Twinning Association packed their bags and prepared their cameras on a sight-seeing trip to Gournay-en-Bray, Chichester’s twin town in the north-west of France.
After a 5am start, the 15-strong group bundled into a mini-bus and took the ferry to France. After some lunch, refreshments and a chance to catch their breath, they headed to their first stop: the Pont Du Coq Menerval, a restored 17th century bridge.