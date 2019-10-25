Hairdressing chain with Eastbourne salon faces collapse

A hairdressing chain with a branch in Eastbourne is facing collapse.

The owner of Supercuts has gone into administration, it has been announced today (Friday), leaving its thousands of staff – including those in The Beacon – at risk.

Regis UK has appointed accounting firm Deloitte to explore options to save its 220 salons and 1,200 workers.

The salons will stay open “while all options are explored” and no redundancies are being announced at this stage.

Rob Harding, joint administrator from Deloitte, said, “The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging and Regis UK Limited had been seeking to address this through a restructuring of its business.

“Unfortunately, these trading challenges coupled with the uncertainty caused by the legal challenge to the CVA have necessitated the need for an administration appointment. This in order to provide protection for the business whilst restructuring and sale options are fully considered and explored.

“The group operates two very strong brands and we are working with all key stakeholders to stabilise the situation and provide the best solution possible. We would like to thank the group’s employees and other key stakeholders for their ongoing support at this difficult time.”

This comes as a further blow to the British High Street, with Debenhams announcing it will close 50 stores including its Eastbourne one earlier this year.

But there is good news for the former Thomas Cook, which is reopening its Terminus Road branch as a Hays Travel, with the majority of staff returning there.

Supercuts has been contacted by this newspaper for comment.