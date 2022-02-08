Hailsham welcomes new town crier

Terry Tozer, who moved to Hailsham two years ago, has been appointed as the town crier following the retirement of Geoff Rowe after 12 years in the post.

Terry said, “Oyez, oyez, oyez!

“I am really honoured and excited to have been chosen for the prestigious post of town crier or bell ringer of Hailsham.

Hailsham Town Council welcomes new town crier

“During the annual Hailsham switching on of the lights, I went into Hailsham Parish Church for a free cup of cocoa and fell in love with it. Soon after, I started joining in with their various activities that go on there, including bell ringing.”

He said this year is going to be ‘exciting’ due to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee meaning there are lots of celebrations planned including street parties.

Terry said, “I pray that I will be able to serve you all well and uphold the long proud English tradition of Hailsham town crier. God Save the Queen.”