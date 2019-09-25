Hailsham Tennis Club members cross the Channel for annual exchange trip to France
Members of Hailsham Tennis Club had fabulous weather for their biennial exchange visit to the tennis club in Hailsham’s twin town of Gournay-en-Bray in France.
The clubs have been exchanging visits for 17 years now, and this year it was Hailsham’s turn to go to France.
Hailsham Tennis Club visits Gournay-en-Bray in France for the annual exchange trip. SUS-190925-095409001
Other 3rd Party
Hailsham Tennis Club visits Gournay-en-Bray in France for the annual exchange trip. SUS-190925-095420001
Other 3rd Party
Hailsham Tennis Club visits Gournay-en-Bray in France for the annual exchange trip. SUS-190925-095432001
Other 3rd Party
Hailsham Tennis Club visits Gournay-en-Bray in France for the annual exchange trip. SUS-190925-095443001
Other 3rd Party
View more