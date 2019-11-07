Hailsham skate competition gives youths a chance to shine

Fifty competitors battled for supremacy at Hailsham skate-park on Sunday as part of the first Hailsham Extreme event.

Athletes of all ages were given a chance to demonstrate their skills across four different disciplines: scooter, BMX, rollerblading, and wheelchair motor cross (WCMX) – a relatively new, inclusive discipline which aims to pave the way for wheelchair users in skate parks.

Summer Finlay, who competed in wheelchair motorcross, said: “I had an awesome time at Hailsham Extreme and I even won lots of goodies”.

Summer is trying to raise money to buy a specialised WCMX wheelchair, which will enable her to make safer use of skate spaces.

The event was organised by Bourne Extreme Community Interest Company (CIC), which aims to provide extreme sports equipment and opportunities for young people in local communitie. It was formed last year, after a series of successful summer skate workshops organised by the YMCA Downlands Group exposed an enthusiasm for extreme sports in Eastbourne’s young people.

That enthusiasm is not just limited to Bourne Extreme, however. When it comes to professional extreme sports, Eastbourne has an impressive track record.

Earlier this year, Dante Hutchinson, a local 19 year old professional scooter rider, took second place in one of the most prestigous tournaments in the sport: the FISE action sports fesitval in Montpellier.

Another Eastbourne rider, Jamie Addison, also competed, taking fourth.

Bourne Extreme are now actively looking for premises to build an indoor skatepark in the Eastbourne area, and look forward to hosting more skate and scooter workshops throughout the coming year. To find out more about what they have in store, visit www.bourneextreme.co.uk