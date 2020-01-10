Hailsham residents invited to New Year’s resolution event

Hailsham residents are invited to a special New Year’s resolution event at the parish church and the church lounge, which will showcase community groups, clubs and voluntary organisations in the area.

The event, organised by the Hailsham Community Forum, will take place on January 25 from 10am to 2pm and is open to everyone to attend. Representatives from the community groups will be on hand to answer questions about what they do and how new members and volunteers can benefit from joining them, according to the town council.

There will also be a ‘volunteers hub’ where people who are unable to commit to joining any group, but wish to help occasionally, can register their interest.

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said, “It’s the people of Hailsham that really make our town such a wonderful place to live and work. One of the best ways to meet new people and benefit from new experiences is through joining one of the many clubs and community groups around the town.

“I encourage residents to come along to this special event, find out more about the groups operating in the local area and perhaps join one or more of them.”

Hailsham Community Forum organiser Jenny Seale said, “Nearly everybody makes New Year’s resolutions to join or do something. Whether it’s to sign up to a gym, join a dieting class, enrol in a course, join a club, start a new hobby, meet new people and get out more.

“By joining a local community group or club you can find out about our town’s history and wildlife, drive a bus as a Cuckmere bus volunteer, take up bowling, go for scenic health and well-being walks around the town, meet new people, take part in a variety of sports, or perhaps even assist our local community radio station as a show presenter or behind-the-scenes helper. The opportunities are unlimited.”

