Hailsham prepares for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Preparations have started for events taking place in Hailsham to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Hailsham News is putting together a programme of events and entertainment, which will involve thousands of residents, local community groups, charities and schools.

On Wednesday (January 26), town councillors gave the green light for plans from Hailsham News to facilitate a number of localised events around the town to coincide with the extended bank holiday (June 2-5).

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The town council agreed to allocate £6,000 funding towards the project in addition to funds gained via an under-spend by the town council’s Communities Committee.

June 2 will see an evening of entertainment including lots of live music. At 9.45pm, the official lighting of a beacon will take place which will happen at the same time as thousands of other beacons are lit around the world.

There will also be educational opportunities for schools and groups with an interactive trail around Hailsham, digitally bringing to life each decade of the Queen’s rein at locations around the town.

Paul Gibson, editor of Hailsham News, said, “I’m absolutely honoured to be working alongside the town council in making sure this historic occasion is celebrated locally which will go down in history.

“We are now talking to local schools, charities and community groups to get as many involved with the event as possible. This is an excellent occasion to bring the community back together and mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.”

Town Mayor Paul Holbrook said, “Summer 2022 will be an exciting time for Hailsham, and on behalf of the town council, I’m delighted that we have been able to finance the cost of organising the celebrations, so ably being carried out by Hailsham News with our staff and council member support. This year, we’re aiming to do something bigger and better than ever before.

“Whilst only some of the arrangements are in place, we are confident that the programme of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be well received by residents and visitors alike, as well as bringing energy and atmosphere to the town.”

Everything is not-for-profit and any money raised will be going directly to local charities and causes. More information about the events will be announced in the coming weeks.