Hailsham Christmas lights set to be switched on

Vicarage Field will host the festivities on November 26 at 4pm - with the lights being switched on at 6pm.

Pupils from local primary schools will also be carol singing during the celebration.

Members of Hailsham Rotary Club will be attending the event in full Santa costume, with a sleigh.

Hailsham's Christmas lights will be switched-on during an event on November 26. The celebration has proved a big hit with local residents in the past.