Hailsham Christmas lights set to be switched on
Hailsham’s Christmas lights will be turned on this Friday during a festive event.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:54 am
Vicarage Field will host the festivities on November 26 at 4pm - with the lights being switched on at 6pm.
Pupils from local primary schools will also be carol singing during the celebration.
Members of Hailsham Rotary Club will be attending the event in full Santa costume, with a sleigh.
The event promises to get all in the spirit with festive music being played and free hot chocolate served after the switch-on.