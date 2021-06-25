Hailsham care home praised following unannounced inspection

The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) report gave Care UK’s Bowes House in Battle Road another ‘good’ rating following an unannounced inspection.

Inspectors praised the new home manager, Ryan Harris, and his approach to management, supporting team members to undertake additional qualifications where relevant and promoting an open, positive culture within the home.

The positive culture the CQC inspectors observed also translated into high levels of satisfaction from residents and their families.

Bowes House celebrating their review.

Inspectors said they were impressed with the home’s approach to dementia care, enabling residents to remain as independent as possible by being given choices daily to help them remain in control of their routine.

Team members were also praised for their responsiveness and for taking pride in their work.

Home manager at Bowes House Mr Harris said, “We take a lot of pride in our approach to care, putting residents at the centre of everything we do here at Bowes House and involving their loved ones every step of the way.

“It’s lovely to read the positive comments that the CQC have published in the report – it’s a true testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to provide tailored, outstanding care.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Bowes House for their dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families.

“They are what makes our care home a wonderful place to live for all residents, and I’m grateful for everything they do on a daily basis.”

To assess service standards at Bowes House, the CQC inspectors spoke with team members, residents and their relatives following the inspection.

The records and procedures already in place at the care home were also reviewed.